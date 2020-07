Firefighters say a gas line on Carillon Drive was hit by a construction crew and caused the leak.

Officials say the leak happened on Carillon Drive when a construction crew hit a gas line.

About five to six buildings at a condo complex and a couple of houses were evacuated.

It is unclear how long it will take to fix the leak.

