Connecticut Auto Show to open Friday at Mohegan Sun

Three-day event returns to the Mohegan Sun Expo Center

MONTVILLE, Conn. — After a pandemic induced absence, the Connecticut International Auto Show is returning this weekend to the Mohegan Sun Expo Center.

The show gets underway on Friday, with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9:40 a.m. Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes will present the Connecticut Hydrogen and Electric Automobile Purchase Rebate 2022 Electric Vehicle Champion Award during the press conference.

The show runs through Sunday with over 20 car manufacturers showing off the latest models including electric vehicles and hybrids. A Toyota Ride and Drive Experience will be available as well.

Most of the vehicles on the show floor will be open so show-goers can sit inside and look at the features. Attendees are invited to take pictures and video of the cars on the show floor. Chargers for electric vehicles will be available at the casino.

The show runs Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more information about tickets, visit www.ctautoshow.com.

