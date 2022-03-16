Connecticut Congressional leaders react to Ukraine President Zelenskyy's appeal to Congress

Connecticut Congressional leaders did not fall short on sharing their thoughts on Zelenskyy's speech to Congress.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a historic virtual address to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, asking for more aid and putting pressure on President Biden.

With the United States feeling pressure to help Ukraine with more military assistance, Zelenskyy urged that more help is needed as Ukraine continues to fight back against Russia.

As part of his plea for more military support, Zelenskyy called to Congress for no-fly zones, aware of the U.S. and NATO's opposition due to the risk of conflict with Russia. Despite the request, the White House has opposed it.

Zelenskyy closed with reference to Biden, "You are the leader of your great nation. I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace."

Shortly after Zelenkyy's speech, Biden announced he would be sending $800 million in additional assistance to Ukraine.

Connecticut Congressional leaders did not fall short on sharing their thoughts on Zelenskyy's speech to congress.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal shared his support for Zelenskyy in a Twitter post. Blumenthal advocated for more air defense in Ukraine for protection from Russian attacks.

President Zelenskyy’s speech this morning must spur more support for Ukraine’s air defense. Ukrainian freedom fighters can defeat Putin’s savage invasion if they have a fair fight on the ground, with protection from punishing, pummeling Russian attacks from the skies. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) March 16, 2022

Sen. Chris Murphy said the speech was gut-wrenching, it left him thinking about what more can be done to help.

There’s no any member of Congress left that room without thinking what more the United States can do to stop this carnage. Just a gut wrenching speech. #SlavaUkraine — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 16, 2022

Rep. Joe Courtney said in a statement that Zelenskyy's words were powerful.

“The round of new military assistance that Congress voted to authorize last week will provide more options for Ukraine to ‘close the skies’—including Switchblade 300 drone capability which President Zelenskyy mentioned in his remarks, and more—which is the goal that NATO military planners and Ukraine are working to achieve." he said. "President Zelenskyy’s words of gratitude were gracious, but as he said, the world’s democracies need to do more. America’s support has prevented Putin from achieving his ends in Ukraine so far, and I’m ready to keep working with my colleagues to explore other ways to support our partners—through continued humanitarian aid, new defense technologies like Switchblade drones, and other resources.”

The US has remained committed to stopping Russia's invasion with export controls and sanctions. So far, the Biden administration has provided assistance packages of $200 million and security assistance of $350 million. A $13 billion emergency package was also passed by Congress.

This week alone, assistance to Ukraine has totaled $1 billion.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.