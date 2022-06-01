Ice and snow lead to flurry of business at tire and body shops

Ahead of the predicted snow across Connecticut, auto shops and supply stores have been busy helping people get storm-ready.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The unexpected ice that caused so many crashes across the state on Wednesday and the snow on the way for Friday has kept Tony Cavallaro busy. Cavallaro is part of the family that owns Airport Road Auto Body in Hartford, where it has been a week to remember.

“The ice surprised everybody,” Cavallaro said.

He added that the wrecks that were caused by the slick roads on Wednesday morning have his operation in overdrive.

“We got about a dozen calls yesterday – cars towed in and we had another handful when we showed up today to work this morning so we’re definitely going to be busy for a while,” he said.

Ahead of the predicted snow across Connecticut, the rush for people to change over to their snow tires is on. Lyon’s Auto Service on New Britain Avenue in West Hartford is seeing a brisk business from those looking to gain some traction ahead of the predicted snow-covered roads to come.

Jim Alfonso, the lead technician at Lyon’s Auto Service, said, “We are very busy with a lot of snow tire changeovers, a lot of wiper blades.”

No surprises at Larsen Ace Hardware on Farmington Avenue in West Hartford. From snow blowers to snow shovels, the family-owned store is stocked with the Winter essentials that are finally coming off the shelves ahead of the first significant snowfall of the season.

“We are busy, we are prepared," Hugh Hollinshead at Larsen Ace Hardware said. "We got the salt and all the ice melt and the snow shovels, the gloves, and anything anyone is going to need.”

