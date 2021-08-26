Connecticut lawmakers react to suicide attacks in Afghanistan airport

Twelve United States service members were killed in suicide bombings outside the airport in Kabul.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Two suicide bombings outside of the Kabul Airport Kabul on Thursday killed at least 72 Afghans and 12 U.S. service members.

U.S. officials said 11 Marines and one Navy medic were among those who died. They said another 12 service members were wounded and warned the toll could grow. More than 140 Afghans were wounded, an Afghan official said.

President Joe Biden is expected to speak to the nation at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Connecticut Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy tweeted about the deadly bombings expressing their grief with the families of those killed.

"I am continuing to stay updated on the tragic attack at the Kabul airport," tweeted Murphy. "My heart is with the victims and their loved ones. A grateful nation will be forever indebted to the bravery and compassion of our soldiers and diplomats on the ground."

Blumenthal expressed his remorse for the victims and their families, while also saying how the United States cannot let groups like the Taliban "dictate" the timetable for the evacuation.

"We have a moral imperative to evacuate every American citizen & Afghan ally from this escalating humanitarian nightmare. Interpreters & drivers who supported our U.S. troops, women leaders, democracy advocates & journalists all risk torture & death if they are left behind," said Blumenthal."We cannot permit ISIS, Al Qaeda, or the Taliban to dictate an arbitrary timetable for protecting the lives of U.S. citizens & Afghan allies who put their lives on the line for our country."

One of the bombers struck people standing knee-deep in a wastewater canal under the sweltering sun, throwing bodies into the fetid water. Those who moments earlier had hoped to get on flights out could be seen carrying the wounded to ambulances in a daze, their own clothes darkened with blood.

A U.S. official said the complex attack was believed to have been carried out by the Islamic State group. The IS affiliate in Afghanistan is far more radical than the Taliban, who recently took control of the country in a lightning blitz and condemned the attack.

The second blast was at or near Baron Hotel, where many people, including Afghans, Britons and Americans, were told to gather in recent days before heading to the airport for evacuation.

A former Royal Marine who runs an animal shelter in Afghanistan says he and his staff were caught up in the aftermath of the blast near the airport.

“All of a sudden we heard gunshots and our vehicle was targeted, had our driver not turned around he would have been shot in the head by a man with an AK-47," Paul “Pen” Farthing told Britain’s Press Association news agency.

In Washington, Biden spent much of the morning in the secure White House Situation Room where he was briefed on the explosions and conferred with his national security team and commanders on the ground in Kabul.

