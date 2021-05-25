Connecticut leaders speak out on one-year anniversary of George Floyd's death

A year later, the country continues to push for change and for true equality.

HARTFORD, Conn. — May 25, 2021 marks the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's death while in Minneapolis police custody.

A chilling bystander video captured now-convicted former officer, Derek Chauvin, holding his knee on Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds.

The moment, viewed by people across the globe, sparked a reckoning on race and injustice.

Millions of people took to the streets, protesting police brutality that Black and brown people often endure.

A year later, the country continues to push for change and for true equality.

Connecticut officials have joined leaders across the U.S. who are remembering Floyd and honoring the anniversary.

Gov Ned. Lamont released a thread of tweets that featured a photo of the Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Hartford, which he said is a reminder of everything Floyd represented.

I often see this mural on Trinity St next to the Capitol. In it, I see the anger, sadness, passion, and joy of the Black community in Hartford and CT whose lives it represents. But today is different because I don’t just see them, but the life unjustly taken from us a year ago. pic.twitter.com/NEMsOff5k7 — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) May 25, 2021

"George Floyd’s murder was shocking and brutal," Lamont tweeted. "It forced all Americans to look at ourselves and our communities, do the hard work of reflecting, and work toward creating a more just society, together."

George Floyd’s murder was shocking and brutal. It forced all Americans to look at ourselves and our communities, do the hard work of reflecting, and work toward creating a more just society, together. We must continue to improve. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) May 25, 2021

The governor continued: "As we remember #GeorgeFloyd and realize how far we’ve come, let’s recommit ourselves to how far we must still go to live up to our CT values."

Attorney General William Tong also released a statement saying he is remembering George Floyd today.

"Not a day goes by that I am not reminded that we have so much work left to do to fight hate and injustice in our country. Black lives matter," he wrote.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker shared a series of tweets calling Floyd a "father, a son, a community member."

“The loss of his life and the lives we lost to police brutality is a tragic reminder that we still have a long way to go to truly create a more just, equitable society. I join those across the globe as we remember this tragic day and will work every day for more just solutions to these problems,” Elicker tweeted in part.

George Floyd was a father, a son, a community member. One year ago today, George Floyd was murdered. — Justin Elicker (@justinelicker) May 25, 2021

Floyd's family is meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday as the president calls on Congress to take action on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

