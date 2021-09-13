Connecticut National Guard troops heading to Poland

The unit will be supporting Operation Atlantic Resolve over the next year by providing medical care.

HARTFORD, Conn. — More than 70 members of the Connecticut National Guard are heading to Poland as part of ongoing U.S. military preparedness exercises with European allies. A send-off ceremony was held Sunday at the state armory in Hartford for the Danbury-based 142nd Area Support Medical Co.

The unit will be supporting Operation Atlantic Resolve over the next year by providing medical care. Maj. Gen. Francis Evon of the state National Guard says it has been a complex effort to prepare for a deployment during the coronavirus pandemic.

Atlantic Resolve has rotated U.S. troops across more than a dozen countries in Europe since 2014.

