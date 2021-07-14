CT lawmakers to meet today to consider extending Lamont's emergency declarations

The Governor has asked the Democratic-controlled General Assembly to renew the declarations of public health and civil preparedness emergencies through Sept. 30, noting he is only seeking to extend 11 executive orders that address things like vaccine distribution and allow for federal funds.

“For more than a year, Connecticut residents complied with the rules and dutifully stayed home, wore masks and socially distanced, yet now, when more than 60% of the population is vaccinated, businesses are returning to normal and the facts clearly show a substantial reduction in infection, transmission, hospitalization and death, the governor is trying to mislead the public by contending the threat is still so grave he needs to retain near-unilateral control of the state,” Rep. Mark Anderson (R-62) said. “What’s most offensive is that this move appears to be motivated not by facts, but instead as a workaround to federal rules to keep the tap of federal Covid-19 funds in exchange for abrogating our legislative responsibilities."