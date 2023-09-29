Connecticut political leaders react to California Sen. Feinstein's death

Feinstein was a passionate advocate for liberal priorities important to her state -- including environmental protection, reproductive rights and gun control.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut political leaders are reacting to the news that long-time California Sen. Dianne Feinstein has passed away at the age of 90.

Feinstein was a passionate advocate for liberal priorities important to her state -- including environmental protection, reproductive rights and gun control -- but was also known as a pragmatic lawmaker who reached out to Republicans and sought middle ground.

Feinstein was one of the Senate's few remaining veterans of the so-called Year of the Woman, referring to several women who were elected to the male-dominated chamber during the 1992 election. But even before she moved to Washington, Feinstein was one of the most prominent women in American politics.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal praised Feinstein's work and attitude in the Senate:

I will always remember Senator Feinstein with deep admiration and affection as a smart, strong leader and legislator as well as a thoughtful, sweet friend. I was proud to work with Senator Feinstein on issues that she championed tirelessly over decades, like gun violence prevention and civil liberties protection – she never backed down. She was always full of encouragement and warmth no matter how difficult the cause or challenge, and her smiling, steadfast courage and strength will always inspire me. My thoughts are with her family, friends, and colleagues who will miss her dearly.

Sen. Chris Murphy lauded Feinstein's work on gun control:

Dianne Feinstein will go down as a heroic, historic American leader, and I'm so grateful I got to know her and serve with her. She was the first woman to serve as mayor of San Francisco, the longest serving woman in the Senate, and an early and fearless champion of the gun safety movement as author of the monumental Assault Weapons Ban of 1994. For a long time, between 1994 and the tragedy in Newtown in 2012, Dianne was often a lonely but unwavering voice on the issue of gun violence. The modern anti-gun violence movement – now more powerful than the gun lobby – simply would not exist without Dianne's moral leadership. My thoughts are with her family, friends, loved ones, and members of her staff as we all grieve this tremendous loss.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro remarked on Feinstein's legacy:

I am saddened by the news of the death of Senator Dianne Feinstein. Senator Feinstein was a dedicated public servant and an icon in American politics. Her unwavering commitment to justice, her tireless advocacy for commonsense gun control legislation, and her remarkable ability to bridge division in the Senate made her an inspiration to many, including myself.

A trailblazer for gun violence prevention, she authored the 1994 Assault Weapons Ban, removing dangerous weapons of war from our communities and saving countless lives. She never faltered in her efforts to pass comprehensive gun control legislation to make our communities safer, and I was proud to stand with her in that fight.

It was an honor to have been a partner to Senator Feinstein in her fight to improve the lives of working families and middle-class Americans. We fought to secure equal pay for women and united together to move policies that improve public health.

As the longest-serving woman in the Senate, she broke barriers for women in government. She mentored women working in politics, pushed for legislation that promotes gender equality, and used her platform to encourage more women to seek elected office. She understood the importance of diverse voices in shaping lasting policy that helps the American people—and our nation is better-off because of her decades of public service.

I am praying for her loved ones and her staff. May she rest in peace.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz reflected on her legacy:

Today we mourn the loss of a true legend. As the longest-serving woman in the U.S. Senate, Dianne Feinstein led the way for women in politics at every step of her career. From the first women to serve as President of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors to the first female Mayor of San Francisco and then on to the first women to serve as U.S Senator of California, Dianne was no stranger to shattering any glass ceiling in her way.

In the Senate she continued to build her reputation as a trailblazer, becoming the first woman to chair the Rules Committee and the Intelligence Committee, and the first woman to serve as ranking member of the Judiciary Committee. In these roles she made her mark on history, helping to shape our nation’s foreign policy and the benches of our federal courts.

We will forever be indebted to her decades of service and tireless work in advancing the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, advocating for gun control, and expanding reproductive health access. Her tenacity and bravery will never be forgotten. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and all who loved her during this difficult time.”

Feinstein's death leaves a hole in the U.S. Senate that will be eventually filled by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat. But in the meantime, it leaves the Senate without a Democratic senator with a narrowly divided Congress days before a federal government shutdown.

