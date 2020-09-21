Covid-19 won’t stop tradition at Pumpkintown

“We came up with the idea of people driving their own vehicle through the hayride to stay safe.”

EAST HAMPTON, Conn — Pumpkins by the thousands and the fresh doughnuts made daily.

For the 28th year in a row Pumpkintown USA has welcomed visitors from across the area. In 2020, there was talk that the tradition at Pumpkintown might stop due to the Covid crisis but second generation owner Dan Peszynski moved forward.

“We as a business had to adjust to Covid,” said Peszynski. The popular Pumpkin Village had to be shut down to visitors due but the other main attraction – the Hayride – rolls on, albeit under a new look.

“We came up with the idea of people driving their own vehicle through the hayride to stay safe,” Peszynski said. The hayride is now made by on-line reservation.

Opening weekend at Pumpkintown USA proved prosperous and Peszynski was happy to note, that despite the parameters of the pandemic, keeping the tradition alive was important. It’s been a challenge,” he said, “but the ride must go on!”