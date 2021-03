At this time it's unknown if there are any injuries.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Glastonbury fire crews battled a fire this morning on Harris Street.

FOX61's Ashley Afonso reported seeing some smoke from the fire while on Route 2 heading to the scene.

This is a developing story.

BREAKING: Very active scene in Glastonbury. House fire on Harris St. still a lot of smoke coming from home. Neighbors tell me no one was home. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/zxDVP6dyRL — Ashley Afonso (@AshleyAfonso) March 10, 2021

