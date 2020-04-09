CT Police Transparency and Accountability Task Force asks for public input

The panel was created last year as part of a police reform bill approved in response to police shootings of unarmed Black and Hispanic people in CT and the USA.

CONNECTICUT, USA — A task force looking to improve policing in Connecticut in response to law enforcement shootings of Black and Hispanic people is looking to get feedback from Connecticut residents.

During the first session members of the community called in via the virtual meeting voice their concerns and questions.

"Our police force don't look like us and some of these folks are coming to our neighborhoods with preconceived notions that we are all criminals and its not true," Lisa Morgan said.

The panel was created last year as part of a police reform bill approved in response to police shootings of unarmed Black and Hispanic people in the state and across the country.

The state Police Transparency and Accountability Task Force will be holding the twice-a-day, two-hour sessions every Thursday next month, on Sept. 3, 10, 17, and 24 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.