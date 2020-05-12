CT State Police seek to identify theft suspect

Anyone with information is to contact the East Haddam police department

EAST HADDAM, Conn. — Connecticut State Police is asking the public for help to find a man suspect of identity theft.

Authorities shared pictures of the man on their social media page on Saturday morning. The suspect was spotted by a surveillance camera wearing a grey winter hat, grey vest, striped blue/white shirt, and a face mask. Officials have not released further details of this investigation.

State Police ask anyone with information to contact the East Haddam Detective Unit at (860)873-5041.