According to officials, 11 people were on the platform when it collapsed, causing them to fall onto the rocks and mud below.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARROWSIC, Maine — Nearly a dozen people were injured Saturday when a platform bridge to the Doubling Point Lighthouse collapsed.

Emergency officials were dispatched to the historic coastal Arrowsic destination shortly before 1 p.m. Five people were brought to a nearby hospital, and six people were treated at the scene, Bath Deputy Fire Chief Chris Cummings told NEWS CENTER Maine.

All 11 were reportedly on the platform when it collapsed, causing them to fall onto the rocks and mud below, according to Karen McLean, a former Coast Guard keeper at Doubling Point and Doubling Point Range Lights

Access to the lighthouse has been closed, and it was said to remain closed for the immediate future.

The Bath Fire Department, Bath Police Department, Arrowsic first responders, and Sagadahoc County Sherrif's Office deputies responded to the scene.

The light tower, accessible by land, was open to visitors Saturday as part of the annual Maine Open Lighthouse Day. However, according to its website, visitors are welcome year-round between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"The lighthouse is an active Coast Guard aid to navigation. The lighthouse is owned and managed by the Friends of Doubling Point Lighthouse," the listing on the events page states.

Karen and Danny McLean were listed as attendees for a meet-and-greet at the event.

The lighthouse was established in 1899 to warn mariners along the Kennebec River about "double bend turns on the northwest end of Arrowsic Island," according to the lighthouse website. It stands 23 feet above mean high water and flashes a white light, visible for 9 nautical miles, every 4 seconds.