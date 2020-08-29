Downed power line sparks fire on Albany Turnpike in Canton, closes Rt. 44

Canton's Fire Chief said they responded shortly after 10 a.m. to an arching wire that was on the side of road at 141 Albany Turnpike and very close to a gas line.

CANTON, Conn. — Fire crews are on scene at a fire Saturday morning that has caused backup on Route 44.

The downed wire caused a fire and the closest buildings were evacuated.

FOX61's crew could also smell gas in the area upon arrival.

Officials are working to get gas readings, which will determine their next steps.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.