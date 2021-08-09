With heat and humidity in the forecast, East Hartford announces closing dates for pools

All pools were open this summer despite the challenges of the pandemic

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — August is upon us, and that means heat and humidity have returned to Connecticut.

After a stretch of relatively dry, sunny days – the likes of which the state hasn’t seen much of this summer – meteorologists anticipate a week that feels more like the Florida Keys than New England.

As the heat and humidity are expected to hit this week, East Hartford Parks and Recreation Department announced the closing dates of all outdoor pools and modified pool hours starting Monday, August 9.

The following pools will close in the next two weeks:

Goldstar Pool - Closing Wednesday, August 11 at 7:00 p.m.

Drennan Pool - Closing Wednesday, August 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Terry Pool - Closing Wednesday, August 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Lord Pool - Closing Wednesday, August 18 at 6:00 p.m.

Martin Pool - Closing Wednesday, August 18 at 6:00 p.m.

Modified hours for Lord Pool from Thursday, August 12 through Wednesday, August 18, are as follows:

Public Swim: Monday - Friday: 1-4pm and 5-6pm, Saturday & Sunday: 1-5pm

Senior Swim: Monday - Thursday: 12-1pm and Monday - Friday: 4-5pm

Modified hours for Martin Pool from Thursday, August 12 through Wednesday, August 18, are as follows:

Public Swim: Monday - Friday: 1-6pm, Saturday & Sunday: 1-5pm

The East Hartford Parks and Recreation thanks everyone who visited their pools and facilities throughout the summer, as well as their staff.

They said that while they faced new challenges this year, including a pandemic and state and nationwide shortage of certified lifeguards, they are pleased to have been able to open all of their pools and offer a full summer of activities.

According to East Hartford Parks and Rec, other towns were forced to reduce pool hours due to lack of staff and cancel swim lessons. However, East Hartford was able to offer swim lessons to more than 300 residents and certify 22 new lifeguards.

The indoor pool schedule for 2021-2022 public swim, adult lap swim, senior swim and swimming lessons has not been finalized, but East Hartford Parks and Rec says it will be available by the end of August.

To find the schedule once it is released, see their website or their Facebook page.

