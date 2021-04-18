Ellington man killed in ATV crash

He was thrown from the vehicle

ELLINGTON, Conn. — Connecticut State Police said an Ellington man died after he was thrown from an ATV he was riding Saturday evening.

Dustin Jake Odell, 37, was riding west on Snipsic Lake Rd. near Setting Sun Trail when he lost control of his ATV. The ATV went off the rightside of the road and Odell was thrown from the vehicle.

Police said he died at the scene. The crash is under investigation.

