SHU Community Theatre to show new Indiana Jones movie, host preview screening

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — History meets history as a historic venue in Fairfield is getting ready to show sneak peeks of the new Indiana Jones movie.

The Sacred Heart University (SHU) Community Theatre will open its doors on June 30 for a showing of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," with a sneak preview on June 29, the school announced.

While shows of this kind aren't new for the theatre, which dates back to the silent movie era, it is the first time in a long while it's showing a newly released film.

The occasion marks the first for the community and school, which took over the long-closed landmark in 2019 to transform it into a contemporary arts and education venue.

“'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' is the exact kind of movie we want to show to introduce our new summer blockbuster series," said Matt Oestreicher, the theatre’s executive director. "Patrons can experience it on the big screen in an immersive environment. It also will evoke nostalgia for the many people in our community who saw the classic Indiana Jones at the cinema."

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" premiered in May at the Cannes Film Festival and will make its theatrical debut on June 30.

SHU's sneak previews are on June 29 in addition to the June 30 showings, with start times of 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on both days.

The movie will run through July 22, and tickets are $12 and $10 for seniors, students, and children.

