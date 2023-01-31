x
Fairfield County

Woman falls through a hole on a Stratford bridge, landing on barge below: Officials

Fire officials said the woman was an employee of the contractor hired to repair Devon Bridge when she fell through a hole, landing on a barge below.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

STRATFORD, Conn. — A woman is recovering from serious injuries after she fell through a bridge under construction in Stratford, officials said.

Fire crews were called to Route 1 at the Devon Bridge around 8 a.m. It was reported that a 55-year-old woman had fallen through a hole in the bridge and landed on a construction barge just below. 

When Stratford first responders first got to the scene, they used a boat to get to the barge and moored alongside it. 

There, they found the woman. They treated and stabilized her serious wounds while using a rope and rescue system to extricate her to safety. 

Officials said the woman fell through a 3-foot by 5-foot opening on the bridge. 

Devon Bridge is currently undergoing repairs on the southbound side. Fire officials said that the woman who fell was an employee of Mohawk North East, the contractor hired to repair the bridge. 

The woman was rushed to Bridgeport Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time. 

