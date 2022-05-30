Families enjoy Memorial Day weekend at the shoreline after rainy 2021 holiday

Memorial Day weekend temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees Monday. The high temperature during the 2021 holiday was 64 degrees with rain.

MADISON, Connecticut — Memorial Day weekend this year has been filled with sun and warmth which has been quite the change from last year.

“We were in tents when it was thundering and lightning,” Laura Belancik, Cheshire, said.

She visited Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison with her husband, Benjamin, and two daughters, Anna and Gracie.

The family says this is their first time in a while being able to do something like this because of the weather and pandemic in 2021.

“It’s great," Benjamin said. “Just chilling out. Relaxing with the kids.”

The 2021 Memorial Day weekend had a high of 62 degrees on Friday, 49 on Saturday, 50 on Sunday, and 64 on Monday. It also rained three of the four days.

This year has been much warmer with temperatures expected to hit 90 Monday. Saturday and Sunday saw temperatures in the mid-70s.

“Days like today, of course, we’ll have big rushes of people, big groups. Most of the time we don’t get a chance to slow down,” Karissa Huang with the Old Lyme Ice Cream Shoppe and Cafe said. “It’s so bright out.”

Her co-worker, Julia Stout, says the weekend has been busy with business and they are ready for Memorial Day and the rest of summer.

“I’m looking forward to tomorrow kind of with some anxiety,” Stout said. “It’s definitely going to be all hands on deck.”

Donna and Jeff Naples, Old Saybrook, stopped by the shop for some ice cream to enjoy the warm day.

The couple has family in town from South Carolina and has enjoyed celebrating with them.

“My father served in the Korean War so we kind of celebrate. He liked ice cream so we came here in celebration of him,” Jeff said. “For all the people that gave their lives for our freedom and for everything that we have in the United States… so we’re grateful.”

