Families, legislators call to stop charging for inmate phone calls

Advocates said in a press release, "Shifting the cost of core state functions onto families, particularly low-income women of color, misrepresents state priorities and is neither ethical nor sustainable. Phone calls are a lifeline for families with incarcerated loved ones, but one they often cannot afford. Communication is critical to reducing the trauma suffered by the 1 in 29 children whose parents are incarcerated. Communication interrupts the toxicity of prisons and jail and encourages people in prison to commit to their own success and engage in activities likely to promote it. And communication strengthens the relationships needed to accelerate reentry and give people the best chance upon release."