Lamont: Faster rail service planned for Connecticut

Ready for faster rail service in Connecticut?

Governor Ned Lamont this morning plans on unveiling new details to deliver safe, reliable, and faster train service in the state. The announcement comes following a 'comprehensive speed study' said the administration.

The announcement comes as Metro-North today begins another phase in their efforts to restore full service as the pandemic eases.

Metro-North will add 24 new peak trains beginning today.

The decision will bring its service back to 67% of its pre-pandemic levels.

Metro-North said that on August 29th, they will add another increase just in time for Labor Day which will bring service back to 83% of pre-pandemic levels during the week.

On June 1, Metro-North said they saw a pandemic ridership record with just under 95,000 trips taken. With more people riding the trains, Metro-North made the decision to extend the hours of operation of Grand Central's entrances 46th, 47th, and 48th streets.

Beginning today, the entrances will be opened from 6:30 a.m. through 9:30 p.m. on the weekdays.

Since last Sept. 28, they had been open only from 6:30 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.

Specifically on the New Haven Line, both morning and afternoon peak-period service will increase from 22 trains to 26.

Two Stamford to Grand Central local trains are being added. The first train will operate from Stamford to Greenwich, make all stops to Larchmont and then operate express to Harlem-125th St and Grand Central.

You can read more about the expanded service here.

