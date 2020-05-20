Plainfield Police: Grandfather, child killed in January fire ruled accidental

The fire killed 83-year-old William Garriepy and 9-year-old Lukas Pearson

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — Plainfield Police say two people who were found dead in a burned home have been ruled an accident.

According to police, the 9-year-old Lukas Pearson and 83-year-old William Garriepy died due to smoke inhalation and "thermal injuries". They were found dead inside the home once the fire was knocked down

Plainfield Police say they, and the fire department, were called to 885 Norwich Road on January 28th on the report of a fire.

When they arrived, the homeowner was seen outside, and the house was engulfed in flames. The homeowner stated that there were two people still inside, including Pearson.

According to officials, the fire was too large for fire crews and police to enter the home. Once the fire was under control, they made entry and found Pearson and Garriepy.

“All we heard was this elderly woman screaming my grandson, my husband, my grandson, my husband. We opened up the door and she said her house was on fire, my husband looked out and saw the whole house engulfed in flames,” said Lisa Gadue, a neighbor.