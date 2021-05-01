State Police investigating fatal Route 2 crash in Glastonbury

The Toyota driver, 58-year-old Marie Mathieu, of Colchester was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, where she died a short time later, officials said.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — State Police are investigating after a woman succumbed to her injuries sustained in a serious crash Monday evening.

At the time of the crash, officials said a Toyota Camry was sitting on the shoulder of Route 2 westbound, at the top of the Exit 9 on ramp when a Mercedes-benz traveling in the right lane struck the Toyota in the rear.

The impact pushed the Toyota into the right side metal beam guide rail.

According to State Police, the Toyota driver, 58-year-old Marie Mathieu, of Colchester was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Mathieu died a short time later, officials said.

In a release, troopers reported that Mark Herbst (62), of Hartford driving the Mercendes-benz made no complaints of pain and refused offered medical treatment.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene with disabling damage. The crash remains under investigation.