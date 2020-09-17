Federal funding threatened over transgender athlete policy

Connecticut's attorney general says he is working to secure the funding for the districts, which are refusing to sign the document.

HARTFORD, Conn — The U.S. Department of Education is threatening to withhold magnet school funding for Connecticut school districts if they follow a state policy that allows transgender girls to compete as girls in high school sports.

Districts including New Haven have been asked to sign a document to receive Federal Magnet Schools Assistance Program Grants that states they will not “not participate in any interscholastic sporting events” unless the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference changes its policy.