Federal funding threatened over transgender athlete policy

Connecticut's attorney general says he is working to secure the funding for the districts, which are refusing to sign the document.
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2019, file photo, Bloomfield High School transgender athlete Terry Miller, second from left, wins the final of the 55-meter dash over transgender athlete Andraya Yearwood, far left, and other runners in the Connecticut girls Class S indoor track meet at Hillhouse High School in New Haven, Conn.

HARTFORD, Conn — The U.S. Department of Education is threatening to withhold magnet school funding for Connecticut school districts if they follow a state policy that allows transgender girls to compete as girls in high school sports. 

Districts including New Haven have been asked to sign a document to receive Federal Magnet Schools Assistance Program Grants that states they will not “not participate in any interscholastic sporting events” unless the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference changes its policy.  

