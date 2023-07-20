$6.5M in federal funds to bring CT closer to zero-carbon electric grid goal

Gov. Ned Lamont's goal to achieve a zero-carbon electric grid by 2040 was codified into law last year.

WASHINGTON — Connecticut will be getting around $6.5 million in federal grants to improve its electric grid's infrastructure and help meet the state's goal of having a zero-carbon electric grid by 2040.

The Biden Administration has granted nearly $30 million to several states and tribal entities to improve their energy grid infrastructures in the latest rollout.

Connecticut's funding is aimed to integrate the grid into a more eco-friendly system; one that would help the state meet its goal to go zero-carbon in the electric sector and avoid peak use of fossil fuels. Gov. Ned Lamont's goal to achieve a zero-carbon electric grid by 2040 was codified into law last year.

The funding will also be used to make the grid more resilient in the wide range of weather and storms that touch down in Connecticut throughout the year.

The funding will also be used to retain the crews working on the grid, especially from disadvantaged communities, the Biden administration.

Since May, the Biden administration has granted around $354 million in Grid Resilience Formula Grants to 23 states, Washington D.C., and 12 tribal entities.

