First and Finest: Dispatcher helps grandmother deliver baby

Also cardiac awareness and speeding arrests

HARTFORD, Conn. — In today`s First and Finest segment, Trooper Christine Jeltema joined us to discuss a range of topics including Mother’s Day.

Jeltema reminding people it is Motorcycle Awareness Month and avoid speeding just because the roads are little emptier these days.

State Police are also raising awareness about cardiac arrests.

“The division of state wide emergency telecommunications was contacted by Tolland county and what they`ve learned is they have seen an increase in cardiac arrests so working with them we felt the need that we need to put out there that there are some signs and symptoms prior to that cardiac arrest that people might experience.”

Symptoms can be fatigue, heart palpitations, chest pain or discomfort.

Trooper Jeltema says they are reminding people to call 911 if someone around you is having symptoms and do not wait or hesitate to do so.