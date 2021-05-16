First in-person race event for Hartford Marathon held in Burlington

There was a field of 500 runners at the sold-out Burlington to Collinsville Classic 10K.

BURLINGTON, Connecticut — The Hartford Marathon Foundation hosted the first in-person race event of 2021 with a field of 500 runners at the sold-out Burlington to Collinsville Classic 10K.

The races covered a 6.2 mile course along the Farmington River to Collinsville with post-race party. Runners were asked to bring non-perishable food donations for the HMF Can drive to benefit Canton Food Bank.

Runners set of in groups in order to be socially distant.

