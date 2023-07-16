Flights canceled at Tweed New Haven Airport due to flooding

Several Avelo flights were canceled at Tweed New Haven Regional Airport due to severe flooding on Sunday.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — Several Avelo flights were canceled at Tweed New Haven Regional Airport (HVN) in New Haven due to severe flooding on Sunday.

According to the Tweed New Haven Regional Airport Facebook page, HVN acts as a "collection bowl," gathering the water from nearby neighborhoods. Before the drainage gates could be opened, this afternoon's high tide had to recede .

The gates were able to be opened before 3 p.m., and now a restoration company is onsite.

Departure cancelations include:

XP719 to MCO at 2:15 PM

XP485 to CHS at 3:10 PM

XP677 to RDU at 3:35 PM

Arrival cancelations include:

XP678 from RDU arriving at 3:55 PM

XP720 from MCO arriving at 830 PM

XP486 from CHS arriving at 7:55 PM

