Former United Nuclear Corporation Site remediated

The nuclear research and manufacturing site has been made usable.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection along with local, and federal officials announced the completion of cleaning and remediating the former United Nuclear Corporation site.

DEEP said the site, located on 71 Shelton Ave in Newhallville, was owned by the U.S. Department of Energy for research and making nuclear components for the Navy until 1974.

DOE, NRC, DEEP, General Electric, DPH, New Haven, organizers, and the site owner worked together for the cleanup.

“Although we acquired UNC long after the New Haven facility had closed, and never operated there, we worked closely with a number of partners to achieve a single goal- successfully complete the remediation activities, and return the property for the benefit of the community,” said James Van Nortwick, GE Project Manager.

The final part of the project included deconstructing the building and foundation and removing the soil according to regulations. Almost 10,000 tons of waste materials were removed and brought to facilities in Alabama and Utah.

“Based on our review of documents, our inspections, the final site survey, and NRC ORISE confirmatory surveys, we have reasonable assurance the site meets the requirements for unrestricted use,” Diane Screnci, Senior Public Affairs Officer, NRC, said. “That means, from a radiological perspective, the owners or future owners of the site have no restrictions on what the land can be used for.”

DEEP provided a video sharing the site's history and the final work.

