Former West Hartford man killed in terrorist attack in Israel

Elan Ganeles was killed in an attack on the West Bank.

HAWARA, West Bank -- Officials confirmed Monday night that a 27-year old man from West Hartford was killed in Israel when gunmen fired upon the car he was in.

Elan Ganeles, 27, a West Hartford native, was in Israel for a wedding, according to the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford.

The incident is the latest bloodshed in a fresh wave of fighting that showed no signs of slowing.

The killing occurred a day after two Israelis were killed by a Palestinian gunman in the northern West Bank, triggering a rampage in which Israeli settlers torched dozens of cars and homes in a Palestinian town. It was the worst such violence in decades.

The Israeli army said Monday's attackers opened fire at an Israeli car near the Palestinian city of Jericho, hitting Ganeles.

The assailants, traveling in one vehicle, then drove further and fired again, the army said. The attackers set their own vehicle afire and fled, setting off a manhunt.

Officials from the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford released a statement that read in part:

"Ganeles, who grew up in West Hartford and was in Israel to attend a wedding, was driving when 2 Palestinian terrorists drove up to his car and opened fire. He was rushed to Hadassah Medical Center in critical condition as paramedics attempted to resuscitate him. He was sadly pronounced dead at the hospital."

“Once again, a civilian was targeted by those who see violence toward the innocent as a solution,” said David Waren, President of the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford. “We extend our deepest condolences to the Ganeles family and affirm our solidarity with the people of Israel at this time of escalating violence. May Elan’s memory be a blessing for his family and our entire community.”

Sadly, I can confirm that a U.S. citizen was killed in one of the terror attacks in the West Bank tonight. I pray for his family. — Ambassador Tom Nides (@USAmbIsrael) February 27, 2023

A statement released by the Jewish Federations of North America said.

"Elan’s love for the Jewish people and Israel led him to volunteer in his local community and to serve in the IDF (Israeli Defense Force). A recent college graduate, Elan had a bright future ahead of him. Our hearts go out to his family and to the West Hartford community and we cry together with them. May Elan’s memory be for a blessing."

Gov. Ned Lamont offered his condolences to his family on Twitter.

"I am incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Elan Ganeles, who grew up in West Hartford. These attacks are devastating and shocking. My condolences go out to his family and loved ones" Lamont said.

Sunday's events kicked off when a Palestinian gunman shot and killed brothers Hillel and Yagel Yaniv, ages 21 and 19, from the Jewish settlement of Har Bracha, in a shooting ambush in the Palestinian town of Hawara in the northern West Bank. The gunman fled and remained on the loose late Monday. The brothers were buried in Jerusalem.

Following the shooting, groups of settlers rampaged along the main thoroughfare in Hawara, which is used by both Palestinians and Israeli settlers. In one video, a crowd of settlers stood in prayer as they stared at a building in flames.

Late Sunday, a 37-year-old Palestinian was shot and killed by Israeli fire, two Palestinians were shot and wounded and another was beaten with an iron bar, Palestinian health officials said. Some 95 Palestinians were being treated for tear gas inhalation, according to medics.

On February 25, 1996, 25-year-old Matthew Eisenfeld of West Hartford and his girlfriend 22-year-old Sara Duker were on their way to visit the country of Jordan when a bomb ripped through the bus they were on, killing 26 people on board, including the couple.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

