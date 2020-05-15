FOX 61 wins 2020 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award

FOX61 reporter Jimmy Altman and videographer Griffin Pierson tell the story of the Tactical Emergency Casualty Care (TECC) Initiative

FOX61 has been honored with a prestigious 2020 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Video.

The station was awarded a Regional Murrow for “Tactical Medicine 2.0”. FOX61 reporter Jimmy Altman and videographer Griffin Pierson tell the story of the Tactical Emergency Casualty Care (TECC) Initiative, in which health care providers join forces with first responders to learn life-saving tactics in worst-case scenarios.

“We congratulate Jimmy and Griffin on winning a Regional Murrow Award,” said Jon Hitchcock, Vice President and General Manager of FOX61. “Their work is among the best and reflects FOX61’s commitment to serving the greater good of our communities.”

“This award is a tribute to our emphasis on providing the people of Connecticut with compelling and unique content on all of our platforms,” said Liz Grey Godbout, Vice President of News for FOX61. “It also serves to honor the men and women profiled in the story, many of whom are now on the frontlines in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The story can be viewed here

“Murrow Award-winning journalism upholds the guiding principles of RTDNA’s Code of Ethics: truth, accuracy, fairness, context, independence, transparency and accountability for consequences,” said RTDNA Chairman Terence Shepherd. “Displaying technical excellence, creativity, and innovation, this year’s winners have empowered audiences across the country to make more informed decisions for themselves and to become closer to their communities.”