Foxwoods expanding reopening to more popular areas of property

Officials say Keno, Race Book and The Fox Tower Hotel are reopening to meet guest demand while ensuring a safe environment for all.

LEDYARD, Conn. — Officials announced Thursday that Foxwoods Resort Casino is expanding its reopening following the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release, the property's popular areas Keno, Race Book and The Fox Tower Hotel are reopening to meet guest demand while ensuring a safe environment for all.

The decision comes as Foxwoods works to build on its positive business momentum.

Keno – Opens 2/11, Thursday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Play Keno in its new location adjacent to the Bingo Hall. It’s as easy as Pick, Play and Win – with safety measures like marked social distancing, mandatory face masks, Plexiglass barriers, digital signage and hand sanitizing stations, guests can play with peace of mind. Live drawings occur every six minutes.

Race Book – Opens 2/11, Thursday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Find the Ultimate Race Book in its new location, adjacent to the Bingo Hall, for the best place to catch big college and professional games and wager on races in Connecticut. Enjoy high action in a socially distant and safe atmosphere, with mandatory face masks, Plexiglass barriers, digital signage and ample hand sanitizing stations.

The Fox Tower Hotel – Opens 2/12, Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights