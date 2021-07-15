Gay City State Park, Rocky Neck swimming areas remain closed

DEEP is awaiting test results for indicator bacteria in the water

EAST LYME, Conn. — Some residents looking to beat the heat by swimming may have to find an alternative as three swimming areas remain closed for Thursday.

While Rocky Neck State Park is open, the swimming is closed while the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, DEEP, awaits bacteria test results.

Gay City State Park in Hebron will also have its swimming area closed as DEEP awaits bacteria test results, expected Friday.

Mashamoquet Brook State Park's swimming area is closed due to maintenance.

Temperatures in the state are expected to hit 90 today and tomorrow along with humidity.

For about a week, Connecticut had to deal with rainy days and storms, including last Friday with Tropical Storm Elsa.

And, like clockwork, when coastal communities experience heavy rainfall, officials often must prohibit swimming due to unacceptable levels of bacteria in the Long Island Sound.

"Anything from different runoffs, animal feces, the seagulls to dog waste," said Maritza Bond, New Haven's Health Director. "Things of that nature and then also our combined sewage overflow."

During the summer months, following heavy rains, the waters at Lighthouse Point Park beach in New Haven are tested three times per week.

New Haven and West Haven beaches are open, but swimming remains prohibited while they too await test results, expected early this afternoon.

At this time, it's unclear if swimming will be permitted later on today if bacteria levels are in the acceptable range, according to Bond.

Water samples are also collected weekly by DEEP staff and are analyzed at the Department of Public Health Lab for the presence of certain indicator bacteria.

Indicator bacteria are not disease-causing pathogens but are one of the tools used by public health and environmental protection authorities to evaluate the potential for contamination of water bodies.

Local health departments are responsible for sampling municipal beaches and swimming areas. Once testing is cleared, beaches will reopen.

