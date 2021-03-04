Gov. Lamont orders flags to lowered half-staff in honor of fallen US Capitol police officer

All U.S. and state flags in Connecticut will remain at half-staff beginning immediately until sunset on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Following the incident at the capitol where a US Capitol police officer was killed, Gov. Lamont directed all flags in the state to be lowered to half-staff.

The directive is in accordance with President Joe Biden's proclamation directing all flags in the United States to be lowered as a mark of respect for Officer William "Billy" Evans.

“On behalf of the State of Connecticut, I extend my deepest condolences to the United States Capitol Police and the family and friends of Officer Evans, who was tragically killed in the line of duty while defending the U.S. Capitol,” Gov. Lamont said.

Officer Evans was killed after a car that rammed into him and another officer at a barricade Friday afternoon. He was an 18-year veteran and was a member of the Capitol Division's First Responder's Unit.

Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman released a statement following Officer Evan's death.

“It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Officer William 'Billy' Evans this afternoon from injuries he sustained following an attack at the North Barricade by a lone assailant," said Acting Chief Pittman. "Officer Evans had been a member of the United States Capitol Police for 18 years. He began his USCP service on March 7, 2003, and was a member of the Capitol Division’s First Responder’s Unit. Please keep Officer Evans and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

The other officer struck is reported to be in stable and non-threatening condition. The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Noah Green, later died at the hospital.

