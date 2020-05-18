Hamden police: Shoplifting suspect charged with assault after he coughed on officer during arrest and said he had COVID-19

The incident happened at Stop & Shop, the suspect later said he didn't have the virus

HAMDEN, Conn. — Police charged a New Haven man with assaulting a police officer after they said he coughed and attempted to spit, saying he had COVID-19, on the officer while being arrested.

On Saturday, a Hamden officer was working an extra-duty assignment at Stop and Shop, 2335 Dixwell Avenue when a Loss Prevention Officer reported a potential shoplifter.

Police said the officer detained the shoplifter, Juan Acevedo, who was attempting to steal numerous items. "Acevedo then advised [the officer] that he was infected with COVID-19 and began coughing. As [the officer] attempted to arrest him, Acevedo “attempted to spit” on him several times. Acevedo was subsequently arrested and transported to police headquarters. While at police headquarters, Acevedo advised officers that he is not infected with COVID-19," said police.