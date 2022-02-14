Hamden firefighters battle massive structure fire on Warner Street; dozens displaced

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden firefighters responded to a three-alarm structure fire at a building on Warner Street on Monday evening.

Around 22 units were affected by the fire, Hamden Fire Chief Gary Merwede told FOX61, with as many as 50 people displaced.

Firefighters got the call just after 7 p.m. Monday. Crews had to go into the building to rescue residents. They also rescued two dogs.

Flames were seen shooting out of the roof of the building as crews worked to knock it down. There are still some hot spots firefighters are tackling.

"Because this fire spread so quickly, because it got into the common attic space, fire was running above the apartments without the knowledge of the residents inside so we had to break down doors and get them out. The apartments were rapidly filling with smoke," said Merwede.

The cold weather did not make it easy for firefighters or residents. It was 18 degrees in Hamden and with temperatures like this, the water can freeze.

The office of emergency management had buses out for residents to keep warm.

The Red Cross also responded to assist the dozens of people displaced.

There are no reports of injuries or missing people, fire officials said. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Up to 50 residents are displaced after a fire on Warner St. Crews are still on scene making sure hot spots are out. The cold weather not making this easy on fire crews or residents. Hear from residents who were in the building when the fire started on @FOX61News at 10 and 11. pic.twitter.com/WeTYXRSwVr — Elisha Machado (@ElishaMachadoTV) February 15, 2022

This is a developing story.

