Hamden police investigating shooting

One man was injured

HAMDEN, Conn. — Police in Hamden are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday.

Police said around 2:30a.m. New Haven Police contacted Hamden Police to report that a gunshot victim had arrived at Yale-New Haven Hospital. Officials said the victim was shot in the vicinity of Dixwell Avenue and Arch Street.

The victim, a 37-year-old East Haven resident, was shot, while seated inside of his parked vehicle. He was struck in the area of his “jaw and neck.” The victim subsequently drove to the hospital. The shooting occurred in a parking lot, located in the 900 block of Dixwell Avenue.