New Haven woman hit in the chest, another person shot multiple times in Hamden: police

Police said a New Haven woman was shot in the chest while a Hamden man sustained multiple gunshot wounds on Dixwell Avenue

HAMDEN, Conn. — A woman was shot in the chest while another person was shot multiple times in Hamden early this morning, according to police.

Police said they received a report of shots fired on Dixwell Avenue around 12:15 a.m.

There, officers found a 20-year-old New Haven woman in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Pershing Street. Police said she suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. She received medical care at the scene before taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital. Her condition at this time is unknown.

Officers then learned that there was a second victim, a 22-year-old man from Hamden, who was shot multiple times and suffered injuries to his buttocks, hand, and pelvis.

Police said a Good Samaritan saw the man on the ground and "dragged" him into her car before driving him to Yale-New Haven Hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

Police are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jomo Crawford of the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4048.

