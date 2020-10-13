Hamden woman will be arraigned for baby abandonment

Police said they believe Velez was the child’s baby sitter.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Hamden woman will be arraigned Tuesday in the case of a baby found in a dumpster.

Police said Andiana Velez, 24 of Hamden, has been charged in connection with leaving an eight-month-old girl in a New Haven dumpster. Velez faces charges not only for the abandonment but also for assaulting the child’s 21-year-old mother earlier in the day.

Police said they believe Velez was the child’s baby sitter. The infant remains hospitalized.

New Haven Police and the state Department of Children and Families are continuing to investigate the cause of the child’s injuries. Investigators have not yet determined who is responsible for the infant’s burn injuries.

Velez is charged with the following:

Risk of injury to a child

Assault second degree

Reckless endangerment first degree

Velez is being held on $250,000 bail.

The baby girl is in stable condition at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital and is being treated for burns to both hands.

Earlier Monday afternoon, officers responded to Presidential Gardens at 573 Dixwell Avenue around 2:00 p.m. and requested that emergency crews also respond to the location.

"Me having four kids, it really hurt me," said Andrew Ward.

Ward lives in the Presidential Gardens apartment complex on Dixwell Avenue just a few feet from the dumpster where the baby was found. A maintenance worker found the child around 2 pm Monday.