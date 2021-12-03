Losing local flavor in West Hartford Center, Harry’s Pizzeria and Tavern to close

Last month, citing lease issues and the constraints of COVID-19, owner Bob Hagmaier announced Harry’s will close on Sunday.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn — Harry's Pizzeria and Tavern has been a staple of local flavor on South Main Street. On Sunday, it will close its doors.

"I’m going to miss the familiar faces that come in, oftentimes, on a weekly basis," said Bob Hagmaier, the pizza shop's owner told FOX61 News.

Hagmaier took over the popular pizza restaurant in 2017 and did extensive upgrades to the interior, then offered more menu items.

Last month, citing lease issues and the constraints of COVID-19, Hagmaier announced Harry’s will close.

“Our business is down about 40% from pre-COVID levels," he said. "It comes down to how long can we sustain at this level at our current cost structure.”

He added he will miss his dedicated staff and, of course, his customers.

“The message is thank you, thank you for your support," Hagmaier added.

While the West Hartford Center location of Harry’s Pizza is closing, Hagmaier said you will still see his product.

Hagmaier began making a frozen pizza version of the Harry’s recipe two years ago and it’s being sold at supermarkets like Geissler’s and the Highland Park Market -- plus they are now extending their reach into local breweries.

“I’m not ready to give up on the pizza business quite yet,” Hagmaier said. “We’re going to call this Harry’s at Home."

