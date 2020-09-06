Local artist creates mural to in memory of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor

Hind says he is hoping when people look at his mural it motivates them to think about the state of racism

HARTFORD, Conn — Since the death of George Floyd and the unrest that followed many are finding ways to cope.

For one local artist, it meant creating a mural to recognize Floyd’s life and also Breonna Taylor a young black woman killed by police this year.

"I kind of wanted to have this to kind of help people process their emotions,” artist Kim Hind Jr. said.

Hind says he felt the need to do something following the death of Floyd and hoped to gather at the park with others on Facebook also feeling the hurt. Unsure if people would show up he decided to paint.

"Let me at least paint and occupy my time and I'm doing something that I feel like means something and it kind of just went from there,"

Hind Jr. says he is hoping when people look at his mural it motivates them to think about the state of racism.