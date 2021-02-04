Vehicle strikes Hartford house, driver hospitalized

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said no one inside the home reported injuries.

HARTFORD, Conn — Hartford police are investigating after a driver struck a house late Thursday night.

The crash happened on Campfield Avenue around 10 p.m. Police said the driver struck the residence and damaged the siding. The car was seen flipped over following the crash.

The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police said no one inside the home reported injuries.

According to police, building inspectors said the building was structurally sound.

At this time it's unknown what caused the crash.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.