After 'Grinch' steals Christmas display donation bin, East Hartford community steps up to help

Throughout the holiday season, visitors were encouraged to bring donations to benefit St. Mary's East Hartford food pantry.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — The East Hartford community is stepping up to help a neighbor after a "Grinch" appeared to have stolen a food donation bin from an elaborate Christmas decoration display.

The "Santa's Village" display on Oak Street is home to a front lawn full of inflatable decorations for the holidays. Richard Bollash runs the display and encourages visitors to bring donations to benefit St. Mary's East Hartford food pantry in return.

Bollash shared photos to social media Thursday of where the donation bin previously stood when it and the donations inside vanished.

A rectangle patch of grass in the middle of the snow-covered yard and a damaged bin lid was all that was left.

"Never questioned the effort until last night," Bollash said in his post.

Calls for more donations were made Friday from Mayor Mike Walsh.

"People from all over come to see the display, and all Mr. Bollash asks for in return are non-perishable food items or monetary donations to benefit the East Hartford Food Bank," Walsh said, and added, "Can you help us save Christmas?"

Sure enough, the community came through. Bollash's front porch had donations of food and paper goods piled up on his front door and he shared the good news Saturday morning.

"I actually had to go around to the back door when I got home. The front door was pretty well blocked with bags of food and other items left sometime overnight and this morning. Thanks to everyone who is spreading the word and making this a success once again. Definitely makes all the effort worth while," Bollash said on social media Saturday.

Food and monetary donations can be made at the house display before Tuesday, according to the mayor.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

