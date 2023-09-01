Tractor-trailer rollover causes fuel spill on I-91 in Enfield: State police

Connecticut State Police said DEEP was also on the scene of the crash assisting in the clean up of the fuel spill caused by the crash.

ENFIELD, Conn. — Crews are cleaning up after a tractor-trailer rollover early Monday caused a fuel spill on Interstate 91 in Enfield.

State police said they were notified of the crash around 9:10 a.m. The crash happened on the northbound side of the highway by exit 47E.

According to state police, no injuries were reported. Due to a fuel spill, the right and center lanes of the highway are closed while the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) cleans the spill.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CT DOT) reported congestion in the area of the highway, just over 2 miles, due to the lane closures.

State police ask travelers to use extra caution and plan for traffic delays.

Police did not provide a time frame for when the fuel will be cleaned up.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.



