City of Hartford gets grant for blighted redevelopments in downtown

The City of Hartford is getting a $6.3 million grant from the state to redevelop this block of downtown on Ann Uccello Street.

HARTFORD, Conn. — On the corner of Ann Uccello and Main in Hartford’s North End neighborhood sits the Arrowhead Café building.

That corner – just northwest of Dunkin’ Donuts Park – has long been a blight on the growth of the area that is peppered by a mix of new and old buildings.

The city’s redevelopment plans for the building and the land around it just received a $6.3 million boost from the state.

“We’re in a city in which unfortunately so much history was lost. So many beautiful buildings were torn down and others like the Arrowhead Cafe and the ‘Flat Iron’ building behind us sat derelict for so long,” said Mayor Luke Bronin during a new conference Wednesday announcing the grant.

The area’s redevelopment – a partnership between the city, the San Juan Center and Carabetta Development – has been in the works for some time. They hope it brings a much-needed boost to the neighborhood.

“It’s going to bring 43 apartments to the site, 25% of which will be affordable. It’s going to bring 8,500 square feet of ground floor retail,” said Alexandra Daum Community Development Deputy Commissioner.

Fernando Betancourt, director of the San Juan Center, said the project is about recognizing the opportunity to develop and at the same time preserving the city’s historical buildings.

Bronin said he hops the $17.5 million redevelopment will create a domino effect in the North End.

Investors are hoping to break ground this fall and the project will take about a year and a half to complete.

