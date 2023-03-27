Part of the Federal building in Hartford evacuated

The unknown powder found to be non-toxic.

HARTFORD, Conn — The federal building on Main Street in Hartford was evacuated Monday after a substance was found in an envelope.

The unknown substance was tested by the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was found to be non-toxic. DEEP will perform further tested to determine what it is.

Two employees were in the room where it was found and refused treatment and did not report any symptoms.

The building, formally known as the Abraham A. Ribicoff Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, houses government offices and courtrooms.

A section of the federal building was evacuated, but employees were allowed to return. In 1980, the building was renamed after Abraham Alexander Ribicoff, a former representative, senator, and governor from Connecticut.

Late last year, the search began for a site for a new federal courthouse, since the current building dates back to the early 1960s.

