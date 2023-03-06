Albany Ave. building fire displaces 4 families in Hartford

Firefighters put out the fire, which was heavy on the first floor when they arrived, and no one was injured.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Four Hartford families have been displaced after a fire in the Upper Albany neighborhood early Saturday.

Firefighters were called to a three-story mixed-use building on the 700 block of Albany Ave. for a report of a fire. The brick building was partially under construction but occupied.

Firefighters put out the fire at the commercial space, which was heavy on the first floor when they initially arrived.

"We had a tin ceiling on the first floor, so that dates back to the early 1900's - turn of the century - so, we had fire that concealed spaces, but it was knocked out fairly quickly," said Kyle Krupa with the Hartford Fire Department.

People escaping the fire evacuated to the roof of a smaller building next door, according to Krupa. No one was injured.

The American Red Cross is assisting four families that were displaced: six adults and two children.

The Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.

