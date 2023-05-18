Victim of Locust Street shooting dies of injuries: Hartford police

One victim was initially listed in critical but stable condition, but his condition deteriorated and died Wednesday night, police said.

HARTFORD, Conn. — One of the victims of a shooting that happened on Mother's Day in Hartford has died, police announced Thursday.

Police responded to the area of Wawarme Ave. at Locust St. around 11:40 p.m. on a ShotSpotter notification.

A gunshot victim, a man in his 20s, was found at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

A second victim, identified as Jose Angel-Morales, 30, of Hartford, arrived at the hospital via a private vehicle, also suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was initially listed in critical but stable condition, but his condition deteriorated and he died Wednesday night, police said.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Division is now handling the investigation. Anyone with information on this fatal shooting is asked to call Hartford police at 860-722-8477.

