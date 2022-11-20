‘Today’s been miserable’ | Hartford’s LGBTQ community reacts to Colorado shooting

Members of Connecticut’s LGBTQ community say they are ‘heartbroken’ by Saturday’s mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — Five people are dead and 25 others are injured after a 22-year-old opened fire at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub Saturday.

Even though the tragedy happened thousands of miles away from Connecticut, the impact is felt by the LGBTQ community as if it happened at home. The Metropolitan Community Church of Hartford held a service Sunday for Transgender Day of Remembrance. Pastor Rev. Aaron Miller says the shooting is a reminder being authentic and loving whoever is at risk.

"I am heartbroken," he said. "It reminds all of us we're not safe."

Transgender Day of Remembrance lifts up and honors those in the transgender community killed within the last year. Rev. Miller says 69 people were killed in the United States and nearly 400 worldwide. He says those are undercounted numbers.

"It’s a time to lift up those who were brave enough to be themselves and lost their lives doing so," the reverend said.

People at the Colorado Springs nightclub stopped the shooter before police arrived. They're being called heroes. Investigators are working to determine the motive behind the shooting and if hate charges are possible. Club Q, where the shooting happened, posted on Facebook that it was a "hate attack.

Rev. Miller says this shooting rekindled the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida where 49 people were killed at a gay bar. He said there were people who attended Sunday morning's service who knew some of those killed in Orlando and were in tears.

I spoke with head of security at Club Q. He was the only guard working last night, along with a woman checking ID's at the door



He tells me that woman was shot in the chest and is recovering



He says 2 patrons rushed the gunman, took his gun and subdued him before police arrived pic.twitter.com/I04OYsi7Sn — Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) November 20, 2022

"Where we thought we were making progress, today doesn’t feel like we’ve made enough," he said. "It’s a pain and it’s a grieving that we don’t ever survive. I mean, we learn to live with."

Aaron Whittel says the tragedy is another instance of "ignorance."

"Today’s been miserable," the West Hartford resident said. "Tonight, we know we’re lifting up and remembering and we’re being in unity. This morning, waking up to the news, I was all alone. I was in my apartment by myself and it’s just very, very hard to hear once again something has happened to our community."

Rev. Miller says the message of God is about loving all unconditionally.

"[Religious views] do vary. It breaks my heart to hear people target and separate and put in boxes and hate and discriminate all in the name of God," he said. "Why would God create us to hate us?"

He said there is a lot of work to do to make people more comfortable and being open about who they are, and that can be done by coming together. The pastor said there is rhetoric in the political world that incites violence that isn't being held accountable.

Tony Black is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. He can be reached at tblack@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.